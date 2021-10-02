LSU Mississippi St Football

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

The Tigers (3-1) have slight edge over the Auburn Tigers (3-1). The spread is currently favoring LSU by 3 points, according to the latest college football odds.

How to watch, listen and stream:

Kick-off: 8 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 2

TV: ESPN

Radio: WDGL-FM (98.1)

Guidelines for attending in person:

  • All parking spots on campus will require a parking permit, including free lots.

  • View the parking map here.

  • All Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.

  • Those who have not yet received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff prior to entering the stadium.

  • Masks will be encouraged for children younger than 5 and required for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

  • For more guidelines check here.
