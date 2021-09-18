The Tigers (1-1) are a solid 19.5-point favorite against the Chippewas (1-1), according to the latest college football odds.
How to watch, listen and stream:
Kick-off: 6:30 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 18
TV: SECN
Radio: WDGL-FM (98.1)
Guidelines for attending in person:
All parking spots on campus will require a parking permit, including free lots.
View the parking map here.
All Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.
Those who have not yet received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of kickoff prior to entering the stadium.
Masks will be encouraged for children younger than 5 and required for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
- For more guidelines check here.