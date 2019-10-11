After two years away, No. 5 LSU (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) will finally host No. 7 Florida (6-0, 3-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium.
ESPN will broadcast the game live starting a 7 p.m.
LSU and Florida have played three night games in Tiger Stadium in recent years — 2007, 2009 and 2015. In all three games both LSU and Florida were ranked in the top 10, and the Tigers won two of three matchups with Florida's lone win coming in 2009.
The football game will be aired live on the SEC Network, and fans in the Baton Rouge area can listen to it on Eagle 98.1 FM.
Fans not in the Baton Rouge area or without ESPN can watch or listen in other ways:
- WatchESPN app or watchespn.com
- LSUsports.net
- 870 AM or 105.3 FM - New Orleans
- 970 AM or 96.9 FM - Alexandria
- 103.7 FM - Lafayette
- 1130 AM - Shreveport
- other local listing