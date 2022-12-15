LSU freshman midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir was announced as a member of the 2022 TopDrawerSoccer.com All-Freshman Team on Thursday afternoon.

TopDrawerSoccer.com, one of the leading organizations to cover amateur soccer, released its postseason awards to wrap up the 2022 season. TopDrawerSoccer’s criteria in determining who gets an award is based on conference awards, postseason play, team performance and other factors.

The Freshman Teams included the best eleven teams, in which the Icelandic native earned First-Team honors on the year.

Hermannsdottir finished the 2022 season with seven goals in 19 games played, earning the start in 16 of those matches. Hermansdottir’s seven goals led the team. Hermansdottir also bagged two game-winning goals as well. The Iceland national also tallied two assists, 23 shots, 16 and 1,254 minutes on the pitch in her first season with the Tigers.

Hermannsdottir, along with Alabama forward Gianna Paul, were the only two footballers from the SEC to be named on TopDrawerSoccer’s All-Freshman team.