LSU Soccer claimed an entertaining 3-1 win over Grambling to continue its unbeaten run.

The Tigers were underwhelming on the night, but their star power proved too much. Ida Hermannsdottir netted a brace and Mollie Baker rounded out the scoring.

Coach Sian Hudson decided on a rotated side for this game. They lined up in the 3-5-2, and Hudson gave 4 players their first starts this season.

“We didn’t feel the need to sit four in the back this game,” Hudson said

LSU started quickly, but it was Grambling who opened the scoring in the seventh minute through Samantha Diaz. The goal was quite shocking as LSU was expected to dominate this game. Diaz was assisted by Reece Scott.

LSU fought to answer the shocking start with a goal of its own as Mollie Baker netted her third of the season in the 23rd minute. Laney Gonzales brought the ball forward and launched a long pass into the box to set up the finish from Baker.

The Tigers then scored again at the 27th minute to take the lead. An absolute screamer from Hermannsdottir found its way past the Grambling goalkeeper. Hermannsdottir’s beautiful goal was complemented by Angelina Thoreson’s hard work on the right side before playing her the final ball before the rocket.

The rest of the half, LSU went back to being lackluster. The offense continued to generate chances, but they couldn’t find the back of the net. The half ended LSU leading 2-1.

The second half was much the same from the end of the first half. LSU continued to control the game, but couldn’t find the back of the net. This was until the 82nd minute when Hermannsdottir picked up her second of the game and third of the season.

Grambling couldn’t register much more, and the game ended 3-1 in LSU’s favor.

“They came and defended well as a unit and grabbed a goal against the run of play in the first half with a great finish,” Hudson said. “I don’t think we were at our best tonight as a team. As the game progressed, we certainly saw more of the ball and began to open them up more defensively.”

Hermannsdottir was the story of the game. Coming from Iceland, Hermanssdottir found it difficult to adjust to the heat. She has finally started to show the quality she possesses.

“It’s been difficult, the first few weeks were hard for me because it is so humid and hot and I'm used to ice,” Hermannsdottir said. “The games are quite different here. It is much more aggressive and faster.”

Hermannsdottir will continue to improve as she gains more experience here. Her game will only continue to get better, and she will become a major part of this team in the future.

LSU hits the road to play Southern Miss on Sunday, before heading to New Jersey for a road trip next week.