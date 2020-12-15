In the 75th playing of the U.S. Open, LSU’s sophomore Ingrid Lindblad showcased her talents in an field full of the best players in the LPGA. Lindblad also finished in the top-five for lowest scoring amateur- there were 24 amateur's.
The US Open was held at the Champions Club in Houston, Texas, from Thursday through Monday.
The last time LSU had an amateur golfer in a major golf event was Meredith Duncan in 2002. In 2020, all oddities aside, LSU was represented by three women this weekend. Sophomore Lindblad had veteran tour experience to learn from Madelene Sagstorm ‘15 and Ernest Austin ‘12.
The sophomore played the first two rounds 1-under par and posted a score low enough to be in the top-10.
Lindblad had also done something marvelous: She had made the cut at an major event. To quantify this achievement, I will poorly compare it to first being given the privilege of driving. You are 15 years old, entering your junior year of high-school and your parents determine you are mature enough to drive by yourself. Soon you are cruising on highways, branching out within your social groups, navigating a new world for you to make sense of. For Lindblad, she is taking driving lessons, she is young and full of potential learning how to be the driver seat.
Lindblad placed tied for 30th in the US Open, one of the four major golf event of the year. She opened the tournament with a perfect even par front nine, and would post three birdies on the back, bogeying 11 and 15 and double bogeying 14. Finishing round 1 at 1-over. At this point -- although it was early and not of scores were reported -- Lindblad was a household name on TV coverage as she was atop of the leaderboard.
The question after doing something marvelous: Can it be repeated? Lindblad answered, yes, but it can be better. Her second round score of one-under-par showed the world why she is the No. 2 ranked amateur in the world.
Lindblad carded five birdies in Friday’s round and one triple bogey on the 14th hole, leading to a 2-under score. At this point Lindblad is 1-under, in the top-20 and did not have to fret about missing the cut.
Lindblad teed up on Saturday calmly, as she has participated in this kind of events before. Prior to the start of the tournament Head Coach Garrett Runion said, “"This is Ingrid's second major championship, and unlike the British Open, she has had plenty of time to prepare.”
Lindblad, or “Iggy” as her teammates call her on social media and in the locker room, posted a score of 3-over on her third round, making her 2-over for the tournament. Needing a miracle to chase the lead on Sunday, Iggy got maybe what she had been praying for, a day suspension due to inclement weather. At the time Lindblad was already on the course and through seven holes, leaving her 11 holes for Monday.
After the rain had washed away and the cold front had came in, play resumed on Monday. For Lindblad, playing conditions on Monday should’ve lead to a Jordan game six performance. Lindblad is from Sweden where she is accustomed to playing in the cold and windy conditions. However, blame it on young jitters, or claim the rest of the field was lucky to have not faced the best of Iggy, she shot a six-over, 78.
While students were also dealing with cold weather in Baton Rouge, Lindblad had a difficult final exam this Monday and aced it. If the ANNIKA Award selection committee resembles that of an admission committee at a post graduate school, Lindblad should be at the top of everyone's list. She has dominated the field in her collegiate tournaments this fall, posting two second place finishes and a tied for seventh finish.
As Lindblad returns to Baton Rouge with a tremendous experience under her belt, LSU directors will continue to acknowledge the risk of returning to competition in the spring amid the pandemic. As of now, the SEC and LSU are working to make progress finalizing the spring schedule.