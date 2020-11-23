In his weekly press conference, Ed Orgeron shed light on the status of multiple players.
Most notably, Orgeron says that the status of quarterback Myles Brennan is still unknown.
"We still haven't made a decision on surgery, but he's definitely not playing this week."
After suffering a knee injury against Arkansas, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. may or may not be available for Saturday, but Orgeron said "it looks like he's going to be fine."
Orgeron also said he will be practicing today in a non-contact jersey.
Senior wide receiver Racey McMath is "very doubtful for the game."