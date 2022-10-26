LSU freshman midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir has called Iceland her home since she was 10 years old. In fact, she barely spoke English after moving to Iceland, even after living in England for the first 10 years of her life. Her actions on a soccer field, however, speak louder than any words she could say.
Hermannsdottir leads LSU Soccer in points and goals, recording 14 points six goals on the season. Hermannsdottir has two game-winning goals as well, where she led the team to victory against Grambling and Vanderbilt. Hermannsdottir also has two assists on the year.
Before she started competing at LSU, Hermannsdottir played professionally at Valur Reykjavik in Iceland. She made 41 appearances for Valur Reykjavik and scored 10 goals.
Unlike a lot of college athletes during recruiting, Hermannsdottir had to get an agent for the recruiting process.
“I had to get an agent that had lots of contacts in America,'' Hermannsdottir said. “He contacted Sian (Hudson). Then we spoke about me coming last year, but I didn’t come. Then, we spoke again this year and it took a bit of convincing. We zoom called and they showed me the facilities and then I decided to come.”
Hermannsdottir grew up in Reysjavik, the capital city of Iceland. She is the daughter of two professional footballers.
Her mother, Ragna, captained the Icelandic national team. Her father, Hermann Hreiðarsson, played in the English Premier League for five different clubs from 1997-2012. Hreiðarsson was a starter on the 2007-08 Portsmouth F.C. team that won the FA Cup, the most highly coveted domestic cup in English football.
“I feel like it’s literally the best scenario,” Hermannsdottir said of having two professional soccer players as parents. “If I do not like the advice from one of them, I would go to the other one. After games, my mom would be a bit more strict. I would ring my dad because he thinks I’m the best player ever. He would always give me advice that would never be negative. If I played not so great, he would tell me if you are in this position, do this set-up. Tell her you want the ball like this. He would always give me good advice.”
Although Iceland appears to be a quiet country, its passion for this sport is extremely loud. A lot of soccer fans remember fondly of Iceland’s Cinderella run in the 2016 Euro Championships where the team upset England in the round of 16, also known as the “knockout” round. Iceland advanced as far as the quarterfinals and also beat England.
“I actually went to France to see the games, '' Hermannsdottir said. “I just didn’t know it was possible. There are only 350,000 people that live there. The whole country went mad. It was literally like nothing else. I do not know how to explain it. It just didn’t seem real. We still speak about it every day.”
Just like her parents, Hermannsdottir ended up getting her chance to suit up for her country. After representing Iceland at the U17 and U19 levels, she finally got called up to the senior national team and made her first appearance on Nov. 30, 2021, coming in as a substitute against Cyprus.
“I was in shock,” Hermansodttir said. “I was at work and everyone was sending me congratulations and I did not know what was going on. I looked up the squad and I knew the squad was being announced that day. There were players on that team playing for amazing teams so I didn’t expect it. I had a really good summer and I was hoping that I made the team. When I saw my name I nearly fainted. I had to leave work because I was so overwhelmed.”
Although there is always anxiety when young players get called up to their national team, Hermannsdottir was ready to work. She wasn’t really fazed at all.
“I knew a couple of girls that were already on the team so it wasn’t that scary,” Hermannsdottir said. “Just getting to that level had been my dream.”
Hermannsdottir has been a breath of fresh air for this seasons’ team. The freshman leads the team in goals as well as shots on goal. She’s always wanted to be the one creating or scoring the goals wherever she’s played. Her ability to play as either the striker or a midfielder has been a big boost to Hudson’s side.
Hermannsdottir boasts the ability to pick the ball up in midfield and turn to open up play. Her passing ability then can help her find teammates in great attacking positions to help drive the ball towards the goal. Her dribbling ability has also been able to spark attacks. The best part of the complete package is her ability to score goals with powerful shots. Her goal from outside the box against Grambling is a great example of this power. Hermannsdottir gracefully received the pass on her right side before using her power to shoot it just outside of the goalkeeper’s reach.
“I can score and create goals,” Hermannsdottir said. “I like creating goals because I think it’s fun. It feels built into me to score. I think I am really creative and I’ve got good passes and good shots.”
Hermannsdottir was recently named to the TopDrawerSoccer top-100 freshmen list. She ranks at No. 10 in the country. She is receiving recognition for being one of the better players in the country this season.
Hermannsdottir has scored amazing goals this season just like thatlong distance strike against Grambling. Her goal of the season, however, was the dipping free kick that just seemed to glide past Vanderbilt defense.
Her fifth goal of the season came when LSU was tied just coming out of halftime against Vanderbilt. LSU had won a free kick just outside of the box, and it was in prime shooting position for Hermannsdottir. The way she hit the ball provided so much power and dip. It went up and over the wall, and the opposition goalkeeper could only parry it into her own net due to the power of the shot.
Although she had a hard time fitting in at first due to the cultural and language barriers, Hermannsdottir is really close with her new teammates.
“I’ve never been on a team this connected,” Hermannsdottir said. “I feel like that is because everyone is the same age and going through the same things. Everyone is different but somehow it works. Everyone is so lovely and wants the same thing, which is to win.”
As long as Hermannsdottir is wearing the purple and gold, the future will be as bright as the northern lights.