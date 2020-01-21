Baton Rouge, Louisiana (70803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.