After many doubts, LSU football successfully took its first road win against Mississippi State.

This was a huge matchup for LSU. It started the season in a weak fashion, and a dominant win against a smaller program wasn’t enough to solidify the strength of the team, at least in fans’ minds. Fortunately for them, however, the Tigers took the game 41-14.

Headlining LSU’s first conference win was an explosive performance from the dynamic pair of quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers.

“They executed very well, obviously,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “...Daniels and Nabers hooking up to the level that we all wanted to see, we saw that today, and that’s certainly fun.”

Daniels and Nabers each had stellar performances. Of the 367 receiving yards that LSU tallied, Nabers accounted for 239 of them. In just the third game of this season, the receiver had reached a career high. He last recorded a personal best in receiving yards in the 2022 season, he otaled 163 receiving yards in LSU's game against Purdue.

“He’s a very great player,” Daniels said, in regards to Nabers. “...How he attacks the ball and how he attacks his weekly preparation, everything... Once he gets going, he’s feeling it, and you know, we will play better as an offense also.”

Nabers was ultimately responsible for two of the five touchdowns that LSU scored. Daniels also rushed for two touchdowns of his own.

The two Tigers found a lot of success in the long game as well, something fans were not used to seeing from either player. Daniels has previously been known more for his success as a rushing quarterback. His play style is polarizing to what LSU rosters had previously contained and for a while, fans watched puzzled as Daniels showcased what appeared to be more confidence in his own athletic ability than in his receivers. Because of this, it was refreshing to many to see a successful long passing game between Daniels and Nabers. According to Nabers, however, they were prepared for this success.

“On Wednesday, I said there were a lot of holes in their defense that me and Jayden saw,” Nabers said. “We were just picking at it all game, just trying to get me the ball in space to where it was open for me and him to be connected, for me to just gravitate.”

Ultimately, Daniels pieced together what would become the best performance of his career in purple and gold. Kelly immediately agreed.

“Without question,” Kelly said when asked if this performance was the best he’d seen from Daniels. “I mean, he accounted for over 440 something yards. There won’t be a better performance in the country, and if there is, you know, that would be pretty amazing.”

The senior completed 30 of his 34 passing attempts, throwing for an 88.2% completion rate. Daniels tallied 64 rushing yards, his longest run being 23 yards. Daniels managed to collect 361 passing yards, a new career high.

“I don’t always have to run or anything...” Daniels said, “just staying patient and letting my guys go out and make plays.”

It seemed that the receiving core finally reconnected with Daniels. That connection coupled with a stronger performance from the offensive line allowed Daniels and Nabers to find a lot of success. In its game against Florida State in Week 1, an almost nonexistent offensive line completely shut down LSU’s offense, creating little opportunity for Daniels to find his receivers. The powerhouse that was the Seminole defense plucked apart the little movement that Daniels was able to put together.

LSU’s game against Mississippi State wasn’t just its first conference game, it was the first game since that devastating loss to truly prove its roster’s undeniable talent. Kelly says that this game wasn’t to aid the fanbase’s confidence, but it was more so to confirm their’s.

“We needed this game, but it wasn’t the need for confidence,” Kelly said. “It was the need to go and validate who we were, and I think our guys really feel good about themselves. Because they knew what they had, but they needed to go out and prove it, based upon the bad taste that was left in their mouth.”