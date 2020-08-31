The Jacksonville Jaguars have released former LSU running back Leonard Fournette.
Fournette was drafted by the Jaguars with the fourth pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He played three seasons for Jacksonville, totaling 2,631 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.
While at LSU, Fournette dismantled SEC defenses, rushing for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Tigers. He declared for the NFL draft after his junior year.
The release comes after months of Jacksonville looking to trade Fournette, clearly to no avail.