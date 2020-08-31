Today

Sun and a few passing clouds. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.