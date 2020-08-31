After the abrupt news of Ja’Marr Chase’s opt out of the 2020 college football season Sunday, the star LSU wide receiver took to Twitter to express his feelings to the purple and gold faithful.
“There is nothing I want more than suit up in #7 for the LSU Tigers,” Chase tweeted Monday afternoon. “However, after careful consideration and many emotional conversations with my family, I have come to a difficult decision and will opt out of the 2020 season.”
https://twitter.com/Real10jayy__/status/1300525108193361923?s=20
The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner joins Neil Farrell Jr. and Kary Vincent Jr. as LSU players choosing to opt out of this season. The news also comes on the heels of TK McClendon, who had moved to defensive end and was expected to start entering fall practice, announcing his transfer on Monday.