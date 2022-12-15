If there was a poll that determined the happiest man on Planet Earth, LSU Head Baseball coach Jay Johnson would most likely have the most votes.

Johnson and LSU landed Konnor Griffin, who is the No.2 overall high school prospect, according to Perfect Game USA. Griffin, the 6-4 utility player out of Jackson Prep in Mississippi, announced his decision to commit to the Tigers on Twitter Thursday evening.

Griffin has played at both shortstop and third base in the infield and has also played in the outfield. He is also an excellent right-handed pitcher as he has reached speeds of 93 mph on his fastball.

Last spring, Griffin batted .472 with 6 home runs, 42 runs scored, an on-base percentage of .607 and a slugging percentage of .876.

Griffin was originally in the class of 2025, where he was the No. 1 overall prospect. However, Griffin decided to reclassify to 2024 to graduate early.

Griffin is projected to be the No. 1 overall high school prospect in the 2024 MLB Draft, according to Baseball America.