The Cincinnati Bengals released a photo on Friday of No. 1 overall pick and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow putting pen-to-paper on his rookie contract.
For Burrow, the deal is worth $36.1 million guaranteed with a $23.9 million signing bonus, but he's still as motivated as ever to earn every penny of that paycheck.
"I don't plan on spending any contract money," Burrow told reporters in a news conference yesterday. "I'm just gonna live off the marketing money and let that accrue in my bank account."
The 23-year-old Heisman winner from Athens, Ohio has been living in his parents' basement during the COVID-19 pandemic, working out and performing virtual walk-through zoom sessions with the Bengals organization.
Burrow's father, Jimmy, logged almost 40 years of coaching experience before announcing his retirement last February to watch Joe in his final season in Baton Rouge. That seemed to work out pretty well.
“My dad likes to make the joke that I’m a 23-year-old millionaire living in my parents basement,” Burrow joked in May in an interview with Barstool's Pardon My Take. “It hits close to home.”
