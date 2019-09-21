Joe Burrow (QB#9) - 87 OVR

Key Stats:

THP - 94

TGH - 98

SPD - 79

In 2013, EA decided to give A.J. McCarron a 97 OVR. Joe deserves at least this much. Since transferring from Ohio State two years ago, the QB1 for the Fighting Tigers has shown nothing if not his toughness. His game has improved nearly every week, slotting his accuracy somewhere in the 80s to go along with his big arm. While maybe not the most athletic or most complete quarterback, QB#9’s spirit makes him the perfect leader for this team.