Joe Burrow threw for his sixth touchdown against Vanderbilt in LSU's SEC opener Saturday morning, breaking the Tiger's single game record also held by Burrow.
With 9:30 to go in the third quarter, Burrow threw a fade to Ja'Marr Chase for his sixth touchdown, extending LSU's lead to 52-24.
Burrow's profile has risen to the national level after LSU remade its offensive staff by hiring Joe Brady, former New Orleans Saints offensive assistant. With a new offense, Burrow has lead the Tigers to a top 4 ranking in the AP Poll and earned himself Heisman consideration along the way.