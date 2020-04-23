The Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Burrow will return to southern Ohio as the Bengals' expected starting quarterback following his championship-winning senior season with LSU. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and a record-setting 60 touchdowns. In addition to the Heisman, Burrow also was a unanimous AP All-American and earned First Team All-SEC honors.
Burrow began his career at Ohio State University, serving as as a backup, before transferring to LSU in May 2018 where he was the starting quarterback for two seasons.
The Heisman winner ended his collegiate career as the Tigers' passing touchdown record holder, single-season passing yards leader and with the highest career winning percentage of any Tigers' quarterback.
Burrow is LSU's second-ever No. 1 overall pick in the NFL. Former quarterback JaMarcus Russell was selected first in 2007 by the Oakland Raiders.