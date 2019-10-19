LSU has a new name atop its leaderboard for passing touchdowns in a single season.
Senior quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown four touchdowns passes against Mississippi State, giving him 29 on the season. His 29 passing touchdowns this season surpasses the record of 28 set by JaMarcus Russell in 2006 and Matt Mauck in 2003.
Mauck set the record in 14 games en route to leading LSU to its first national championship in almost 45 years, and Russell did so in 13 games.
Burrow tied the record with a 37-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon in the third quarter. Then later in the quarter, Burrow found junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson down the middle for an 18-yard touchdown pass.