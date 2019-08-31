LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow proved the offseason talk around Tigers' new offense under coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady was no fluke.
Burrow completed 20-of-24 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns, tying an LSU record set by Zach Mettenberger against UAB in 2013. Three of Burrow's touchdowns were to sophomore receiver Terrace Marshall while the other two went to sophomore Ja'Marr Chase and junior Justin Jefferson.
Marshall became the first LSU player to catch three touchdown passes in a game since Odell Beckham Jr. did so the same game Mettenberger set the passing touchdown record.
The senior quarterback led LSU to five consecutive touchdown drives to start the game and a 35-0 lead over Georgia Southern.
Burrow played one series in the second half, but LSU settled for a 39-yard field goal by freshman Cade York. Sophomore quarterback Myles Brennan took over on the next possession.
Burrow's final line was 23-of-27 passing for 278 yards and five touchdowns.