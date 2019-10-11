ESPN's College Gameday announced actor John Goodman will be the guest picker for the LSU and Florida football game Saturday.
And the guest picker in Baton Rouge is ... pic.twitter.com/r56sh5Ac8K— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 11, 2019
Gameday is broadcasting from the Quad, starting at 8 a.m. Goodman and his wife Annabeth, a Louisiana native, live in New Orleans, and Goodman starred in "Everybody's All-American" at LSU.
The 1988 film is believed to be loosely based on LSU's lone Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon.
John. Freaking. Goodman. See ya tomorrow for @CollegeGameDay! pic.twitter.com/RTLi6weJp6— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 11, 2019
Previous guest pickers on College Gameday at LSU include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, former LSU and current Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman and rapper Lil Wayne.
LSU is 6-6 all-time when Gameday is on campus, and Gameday analyst Lee Corso has donned the Mike the Tiger head on six occasions.