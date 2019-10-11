11.3.18 College Game Day

LSU hosts ESPN's 'College GameDay' show at the Quad on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.

ESPN's College Gameday announced actor John Goodman will be the guest picker for the LSU and Florida football game Saturday.

Gameday is broadcasting from the Quad, starting at 8 a.m. Goodman and his wife Annabeth, a Louisiana native, live in New Orleans, and Goodman starred in "Everybody's All-American" at LSU.

The 1988 film is believed to be loosely based on LSU's lone Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon.

Previous guest pickers on College Gameday at LSU include New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, former LSU and current Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman and rapper Lil Wayne.

LSU is 6-6 all-time when Gameday is on campus, and Gameday analyst Lee Corso has donned the Mike the Tiger head on six occasions. 

