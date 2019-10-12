"Big time players make big time plays in big time games."
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said this a few times so far this season, and one of the players who did so was junior linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.
Chaisson had his best game of the season against arguably the best team LSU has faced thus far, finishing the game with eight total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.
"I thought he played awesome," said senior defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko. "He did a really good job setting the edge, I know he's been waiting for that one breakout game and its been tough with his injuries, but for him to be quiet, patient and humble about it it was great to see him play like that."
LSU's defense struggled in the first half, giving up 246 total yards, three passing touchdowns, 14 first downs and 21 total points. The Gators were particularly efficient on third down, going 4-for-7, as LSU struggled to pressure Florida quarterback Kyle Trask.
"They [Florida] were feasting on the play-action," Chaisson said. "The quarterback had a good amount of time to throw the ball, so we figured out as a defensive line we had to change it up in the second half."
To start the third quarter, it seemed as though whatever adjustments LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda decided to make weren't working. The Gators marched down the field methodically in eight plays and just over four minutes capping the drive with two-yard touchdown pass.
But those were the last points Florida scored, as the Tigers pass rush came alive with two sacks, three quarterback hurries and three tackles for loss.
LSU's defense fed off the electric capacity crowd of 102,321 in Tiger Stadium, elevating their game to a different level.
"The crowd was crazy," Chaisson said. "I love the fans, I love the energy they bring throughout the game. It makes us play better, I'll tell you that, I can speak personally for myself, it brings extra energy to me that I don't think I have the majority of the time."
As Florida moved into the red zone with under two minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the game was seemingly iced when senior cornerback Kristian Fulton picked off Trask and returned it into Florida territory, but the play was called back for a roughing the passer penalty against LSU.
The Tigers had to make a stop, and Chaisson came up in a big way.
On fourth down, with the Gators on LSU's 2-yard line, Trask ran an option to the right, but it was snuffed out immediately by Chaisson, who read the play before the ball was snapped.
"We could tell from the formation that it was going to be the option," Chaisson said. "Jacob [Phillips] called it out and I was able to make the play. Jacob and I were watching tape before the game today, just trying to look at what they did against Auburn, and that came up big for us."