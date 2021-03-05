The University of Kansas has placed head football coach Les Miles on administrative leave while the school looks into the findings released Friday by LSU's independent Title IX investigation.
"Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU," Athletic Director Jeff Long said. "Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available.
An email in June, 2013 from former athletic director Joe Alleva recommended to the incoming President F. King Alexander that there is cause for firing former LSU head coach Les Miles, Husch Blackwell found in their investigation.
"I believe he is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, athletic dept and football program at great risk," the email from Alleva said.
The email further showed cause that Miles did not listen to Allevas' recommendations of ceasing "text, call, or be alone with any student workers and he obviously didn't listen."
Alleva continued in the email that making a break with Miles: "The court of public opinion would favor us."
An internal investigative report released by LSU on Thursday found that Miles is accused of "texting female students, taking them to his condo alone, making them feel uncomfortable and, on at least one occasion, kissing a student and suggesting they go to a hotel after telling her he could help her career," USA TODAY reported on Thursday.
Miles also was accused by athletic department staff of saying female student workers in the recruiting office should be "attractive, blonde and fit," according to the 2013 report.
LSU, under former Athletic Director Joe Alleva and former President F. King Alexander, hired the law firm of Taylor Porter in 2013 to investigate the allegations against Miles. The firm found that Miles had not been in any sexual relationships with any of the women but still found his conduct to be inappropriate. Miles denied kissing the student and instead insisted that he was "mentoring" her.
As a result of these allegations, Miles was barred by the University from hiring student employees as babysitters and being alone with them. He was also required to attend eight, one-hour sessions with an attorney and pay for them himself.
Miles was fired by the University three years later in 2016 as a result of the football team's subpar record. His attorneys said that his firing was “wholly unrelated” to the 2013 allegations. He is now employed as the University of Kansas' head football coach and is the highest-paid public employee in the state.
This information is now surfacing as part of a wider investigation by the law firm Husch Blackwell into LSU's handling of sexual assault allegations since 2016. Husch Blackwell's investigation was prompted by a November 2020 USA Today article that revealed widespread mishandling of Title IX complaints at the University. The full discovery report will be delivered on Friday morning at 10 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.