LSU volleyball standout Karli Rose has made quite the name for herself since her time at LSU.
On Sept. 30, Rose, from Tomball, Texas, was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week after helping the Tigers get their 2-0 start in the SEC. It was the first 2-0 start in conference play for the Tigers since 2011.
This is Rose’s first SEC weekly honor and the program's 28th freshman SEC weekly honor.
Since taking the court for the Tigers, Rose has led the team in double-doubles this season with four.
Against Arkansas, Rose tallied 37 assists and eight digs to go along with two blocks and three kills. In that match, she helped the Tigers to a .337 hitting percentage, which was the fifth time this year the Tigers have hit over .300 in a match.
Against Mississippi State, Rose finished the three sets with 39 assists and five digs. She also had an ace and three kills.
For the week, Rose averaged 12.67 assists per set and 2.17 digs per set to go along with a .750 hitting percentage and 1.33 kills per set.
During the Missouri match, Rose had a team high of 37 assists.
Since then, the Tigers have dropped to 2-2 in SEC play on the season, but Rose continues to help the Tigers and add to her impressive statistics.
LSU takes on Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 11.