Senior safety Kary Vincent Jr. announced Monday via Twitter that he will opt out of the 2020-21 college football season and focus on training for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“With thoughtful prayer and lengthy discussions with my family, we feel that it is in my best interest to opt out of my final year at LSU and begin training for the NFL combine,” Vincent Jr. wrote. “I have worked long and hard for the opportunity to play in the NFL. I’m humbled and excited about attacking this next challenge with humility, integrity, and dignity. I will always be Forever LSU.”
Vincent Jr. was a key piece of LSU’s strong secondary last season, where he played in 14 games, eight of which as a starter. He recorded 44 tackles and tallied four interceptions, the second most on the 2019 team. The Tigers will miss his experience in a room of defensive backs that also lost safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton to the draft.
Vincent Jr. is the second LSU player to opt out of the 2020-21 season, joining senior defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr., who chose to forego the season due to health concerns for himself and his family.