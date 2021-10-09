LSU football could not catch up to Kentucky Saturday night, losing 42-21 in Lexington. The Tigers had the most productive game rushing the ball this season as Ty Davis-Price rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.
After starting the first drive strong with four straight completions, Max Johnson fumbled on a sack and proceeded to struggle connecting with receivers for the rest of the game. Johnson completed 58% of his passes for 261 yards and a lone touchdown.
No. 16 Kentucky was explosive on offense, putting up 474 total yards, 329 of them coming on the ground, improving to 6-0 on the season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. who leads the SEC in rushing, ran for 147 yards and a touchdown.
LSU (3-3) will continue the toughest stretch of their season hosting No. 20 Florida next.