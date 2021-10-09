LSU Kentucky Football

LSU coach Ed Orgeron looks up at the video board during the first half of the tealm's NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

 Michael Clubb

LSU football could not catch up to Kentucky Saturday night, losing 42-21 in Lexington. The Tigers had the most productive game rushing the ball this season as Ty Davis-Price rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.

After starting the first drive strong with four straight completions, Max Johnson fumbled on a sack and proceeded to struggle connecting with receivers for the rest of the game. Johnson completed 58% of his passes for 261 yards and a lone touchdown.

No. 16 Kentucky was explosive on offense, putting up 474 total yards, 329 of them coming on the ground, improving to 6-0 on the season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. who leads the SEC in rushing, ran for 147 yards and a touchdown.

LSU (3-3) will continue the toughest stretch of their season hosting No. 20 Florida next.  

