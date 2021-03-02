LSU women's basketball senior guard Khayla Pointer has been named to two All-SEC teams, per a press release. With nominations to the All-SEC first team and All-SEC defensive team, the 5'7" point guard has been rewarded for her impressive season.
Pointer is averaging 16.6 points per game with 4.2 assists to add on. She has also tallied 47 steals on the defensive end of the floor. Leading the team in minutes with 36.7 per game, Pointer has been the Tigers' leader all season long.
This is the second time Pointer has been named to an All-SEC team, as she was named to the All-SEC second team last season, where she averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 assists.
The LSU women's basketball team will play Mississippi State in their SEC tournament opener on Thursday, March 4, at 10:00 AM. It could be Pointer's last game as a Tiger, as LSU is in danger of missing the NCAA tournament without an SEC tournament championship.