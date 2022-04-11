Former LSU star Khayla Pointer was the 13th overall selection, the first pick in the second round, to the Las Vegas Aces in Monday night's WNBA draft. Pointer is LSU’s first selection since 2018 and only the third since 2008.
Pointer had 1,934 points, 573 rebounds, and 599 assists during her career at LSU. She averaged a career high 19.6 points and led LSU to being a third seed in the NCAA Tournament.
In Las Vegas, Pointer will re-connect with her aunt and former coach Nikki Fargas who is the Aces current President. Las Vegas also recently hired longtime and highly regarded San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon. Pointer will also join former LSU Tiger Theresa Plaisance