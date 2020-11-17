LSU senior guard Khayla Pointer was named to the 2020-21 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference First Team on Tuesday.
Last season, Pointer finished 10th in the SEC in scoring with 14.8 points per game. She was also third in assists per game with 4.7 and fifth in steals per game with 2.1. Pointer also shot 71.6 percent from the free throw line, a stat good enough to rank her 10th in the SEC.
Pointer currently sits at 934 points in her LSU career and is looking to be the 34th women's player to score 1,000 career points.
The first game for LSU is on Friday, Nov. 27 against BYU in the first round of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas.