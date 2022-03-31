While the LSU women's basketball team may not have succeeded in completing their goals of winning a national championship this season, Kim Mulkey and her team's hard work in her first year at the helm did not go unnoticed. Mulkey was named the Associated Press' National Coach of the Year for Division I Women's Basketball. It is the third Coach of the Year award in her coaching career.
Mulkey's Tigers went 26-6 in her inaugural season, finishing ninth in the last AP poll of the year and second in the SEC. This comes off the heels of a 9-13 season last year with much of the core remaining from Nikki Fargas' last team in star point guard Khayla Pointer, center Faustine Aifuwa and shooting guard Jailin Cherry.
Mulkey was also a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. That award was given to South Carolina's Dawn Staley.
LSU was defeated by Ohio State in the second of the NCAA tournament in the PMAC, 79-64, after being ranked a three seed by the committee. Pointer, Aifuwa and Cherry have all entered their names in the upcoming WNBA draft.
However, Mulkey established a foundation to build on for LSU women's basketball in the coming years, and that was enough to earn her recognition from the Associated Press.