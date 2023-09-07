Kim Mulkey and LSU have come to a contract extension agreement of $36 million deal over 10 years, making her the highest-paid women’s basketball coach in the country. In addition, she now has the largest contract ever signed by a women’s college basketball coach.
The deal has been expected, but is now finalized after an LSU Board of Supervisors meeting Friday.
Along with the records broken in the women’s college basketball world, Mulkey is now the second highest-paid coach at LSU behind Brian Kelly.
Mulkey, who is from Tangipahoa Parish, is the only woman in college athletics to win national titles as a player, assistant coach and head coach, played at Louisiana Tech University. On Sept. 20, Louisiana Tech will unveil a statue of Mulkey.
Mulkey came to LSU from Baylor in April of 2021 after winning three national championships at Baylor. Her fourth national title came this past season at LSU, which was only her second season in Baton Rouge. She is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.