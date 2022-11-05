Coming off a bye week, LSU is now set for its biggest game of the regular season against Alabama.

Both teams are tied for first in the SEC West, with the winner taking full control of the division. This is also the first time both teams have been ranked entering the game since 2019, where LSU beat Alabama 46-41.

Leading up to the game, I had the chance to talk to Austin Hannon of The Crimson White, who serves as Sports Editor and covers Alabama football. Here is the conversation I had with Austin and what he had to say about this Alabama team.

Rauterkus: The name on the mind of many LSU fans coming into this game is Eli Ricks. How would you describe his time at Alabama and his progression within the team?

Hannon: “They got Ricks and everyone was so excited, because he was an All- American as a freshman and we thought, this is crazy. We're gonna throw him in there, we lost two cornerbacks from last year. So he's just gonna slide right in, and everything's gonna go back to business. And then the first game, second game, third game, fourth game happens. And you don't really see Eli Ricks out there for really any snaps and maybe a few games, but a couple games he didn't play at all and there were a lot of questions about that. And we asked Saban a bunch of times about it. And I think a couple of times might have hinted that maybe a minor injury, other times he was kind of saying, ‘Hey, look, the cornerback position is always going to be a battle and he's not winning the battle right now other guys are,’ and so that kind of made us think okay, is he not working hard at practice, is he not doing his job when he needs to be whatever the case was, the Tennessee game happens Rick's doesn't play in it. Alabama gives up 52 points, gives up the most points for the first time in a hundred years. And it's like okay, I think something needs to change here. He steps in against an air raid offense against Mississippi State. They hold them to a shut out except for the last snap of the game. And he has held Will Rogers at almost like a negative passer rating. And it was like okay, maybe we've got something here. And so throughout the bye week, and then of course this week, I think he's kind of emerged as a new starter out at corner.”

Rauterkus: Alabama’s pass rush has been one of the most talked about units in the country. What have you seen out of that group, especially Will Anderson and Dallas Turner?

Hannon: “You mentioned Will Anderson. I mean, it's hard to replicate what happened last year, right? I mean, he had 31 tackles for loss 17 and a half sacks, over 100 total tackles. So this year, when teams are watching film before the Alabama game every week they're saying, ‘Hey, we're going to make sure this guy is not an impact.’ And so you've seen a lot of double teams on him, you see a lot of teams trying to throw things at him, Saban has talked a lot about people chop blocking him and getting him on the ground early in the play, stuff like that, to take him out of the game. But when that happens, obviously, there's a double team on one side of the line, what happens on the other, you open up the capabilities for other players to get in there and get sacks. So I think he can still have the same game wrecker mentality and game wrecker impact, even if he's not putting up the numbers just because he's getting all the attention that leaves other five stars and four stars to make plays. So I think he's still a huge impact for the Alabama team. Like you mentioned, we know LSU’s got Will Campbell on the left side and Emery Jones Jr. on the right side, both freshmen. I think that's a huge matchup this week to see how they handle this, this pass rush that at its best, is the best in the country.”

Rauterkus: There’s no Devonta Smith or Jameson Williams on this team, but what have you seen from Alabama receivers this season?

Hannon: “Both sides really have just a bunch of new guys in the secondary and in the receivers. I mean, I think every player in LSU’s secondary is a transfer so that's the way you want to do it, you want to build in the portal and Alabama has done similar stuff you get Jermaine Burton and obviously, he had the controversial stuff that went down in Knoxville a few weeks ago, he was decided not to be suspended or kicked off the team. So he's still around. I think, even the team’s kind of looking for more from him. He had some of his own struggles at Georgia dropping the football and quitting on the routes. And Georgia fans were kind enough to warn Alabama fans about this, but you're seeing some of the same stuff every now and then. So Connor Harrell, obviously, another big transfer that hasn't really seen much of the field this year. He was the quote unquote, next Jameson Williams out of Louisville. He's got four 4.3 speed, but he's been hurt all year. Then after that, you got a bunch of young guys, Jacorey Brooks obviously stepped up big last year at times, but he's only a sophomore. Traeshon Holden is a junior, but didn't have much playing time until this year. He's kind of if you want to call it that he stepped into the receiver one roll, but it's just a really balanced receiver group.”

Rauterkus: Looking at the offense, if you’re a defensive coordinator, how would you stop Bryce Young?

Hannon: “I don't know if there's an answer to that. I think he's so good at moving around. So if you put in a lot of pressure, that's going to open up your secondary, and he's going to find a way to move around and get out in the pocket and get out of the pocket and find a receiver to throw to so you can't do too many blitzes. You can't be predictable. I think he's too smart of a quarterback. He's seen SEC defenses of all kinds. I mean, you’ve got to just do a bunch of stuff that he doesn't see coming. You’ve got to be really good at hiding your coverages and your blitzes, and you've got to just keep him on his toes. If you're a defensive coordinator, go back and watch the Texas film, I think, somehow, some way, every single drive, it seemed like they were forcing Alabama to three-and-outs and obviously until the final drive of the game when Bryce Young masterfully took them down the field for the win. But yeah, I mean, they were disguising blitzes really well, they were getting a lot of pressure, but I don't think he knew it was coming. And so you can do that. And I think you can get Bryce Young in a position you want, but I don't think there's any way to completely stop him and you're gonna give up at least 24 to 28 points every single week.”

Rauterkus: What does the LSU game typically mean to Alabama and to Alabama fans?

Hannon: “This is the biggest college football game of the season every year. I don't think there's any doubt about that. You look at the past, these teams have always been ranked and since Nick Saban took over, under and whether it was Les Miles, whether it was under Ed Orgeron or whether it was under Brian Kelly now. And both these teams are ranked and they're both competing for SEC and national championships. It is the biggest football game of the year, year in year out. And I think right now, we didn't expect that at the beginning of the year, but it's now a top 10 matchup out of nowhere and I think it just really points to how great of a coach Brian Kelly is. I mean, no way in this world did I think after that Florida State game that oh, LSU was going to be a top 10 team in November so it's crazy how fast he's turned this thing around. For LSU fans this week I think they should just be really grateful and excited for the future. I don't think any LSU fans were anticipating playing for the SEC West at home against Alabama in November so it's great for the rivalry. I liked when LSU was good. I like when Alabama was good. I like when they get to play huge matchups like this. And I think Saturday will be no different. I think the energy is gonna be high. It's gonna show everybody it's gonna show football fans. Why this is at its best, the best rivalry in college football.”

Rauterkus: Lastly, how do you see this game playing out and what’s your score prediction?

Hannon: “I think it's going to be a great football game. For two and a half, three quarters. I think at the end of the day, Alabama is gonna find a way I've got to say it, I've got to say to keep their national championship and SEC championship hopes alive. They’ve still got a long way to go, at Ole Miss next week, but I think they find a way to get it done.

Prediction: Alabama 35-21 LSU