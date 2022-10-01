LSU returns to SEC play this weekend, this time with its first road test of the year against Auburn.

Reunited on the Field: Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. set to debut at safety Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr. each grew up about an hour away from Tiger Stadium, with Brooks Jr. spending his early life in Harvey and Fouch…

Each team enters the game on seemingly opposite trajectories, despite both entering the matchup 3-1. While LSU has one its last three games and look to be steadily improving, Auburn is coming off a blowout loss, followed by an ugly win over Missouri.

Leading up to the game, I got the chance to talk to Callie Stanford of The Plainsman, who serves as Sports Editor and covers Auburn Football. Here is the conversation I had with Callie and what she had to say about this Auburn team.

Rauterkus: Let’s start with the elephant in the room. What’s Brian Harsin’s status as head coach

Stanford: “I think he gained some grace with that Missouri game, just because, they pulled it out. Holden [Geriner] got to play some. So he had a little more flexibility than we've seen. So I think the seat is not as hot as it would be. But if it's an ugly loss [against LSU], I'm not ruling out anything. I still think that he is at risk every single day.”

Rauterkus: What’s the feeling around Robby Ashford at quarterback with TJ Finley out

Stanford: “I think in terms of the vibe in the room, he's great. But on the field, he needs to calm down a little more. There's times where you can tell he's ready to run.”

“I think he brings a lot more than TJ [Finley] does in terms of evasiveness, just because when the offensive line falls apart like it does, it's a lot better to have Robby Ashford out there than TJ.”

Rauterkus: The defensive line has been a talking point as a strength, what’s the current situation there?

Stanford: “They're the reason Auburn won last week and Derick in particular, single handedly won the day. They are truly a challenge, Kobe Wood is a beast. I think he may have had multiple sacks, Derrick Hall had multiple sacks. Derick Hall was the one with the interception. Marcus Harris is somebody that nobody's really talking about, but he is really standing out. They are just, it reminds me of the days way back with Marlon Davidson, and Derrick Brown, like those two always stood out to me, this is what it reminds me of.”

Rauterkus: What does the LSU game mean to Auburn players and fans?

Will LSU be the nail in the coffin for Bryan Harsin at Auburn? An LSU-Auburn football game needs no added intrigue, but this one has it. In a rivalry matchup between two of the most storied programs in the…

Stanford: “One of the players got asked this on Monday and he was like, ‘Ah, just different,’ especially because it's quite chaotic, it's going to be chaotic. Anyways, with the night time, it was gonna be a little cool, hurricane coming in. It doesn't quite feel like the Iron Bowl, but when you're on campus, you can feel it. It's high energy, like people know that this one means a lot and then the players, they're going to hit harder. It's going to be more personal, it's up there with Georgia, Alabama in terms of like, ‘hey, we're taking this personally’. This one means something. So it's one of our favorites.”