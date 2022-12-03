After a crushing loss to end the regular season, LSU now shifts its focus to an SEC Championship matchup against Georgia.

The Tigers come into this game as a heavy underdog, but have won five of their last six SEC Championship games. Georgia is also who LSU faced in its last two SEC Championship appearances.

Leading up to the game, I had the chance to talk to Stuart Steele of the Red and Black, who serves as Sports Editor and covers Georgia football. Here is the conversation I had with Stuart and what he had to say about this Georgia team.

Rauterkus: With Kirby Smart now well into his tenure at Georgia and winning his first national championship last year, is there a feeling that Georgia can become the dynasty in the SEC that Alabama has been?

Steele: “It's always a dangerous game, comparing yourself to that run for Alabama, because it was just so dominant and so unique. So I don't think anybody with Georgia is really thinking about that inside the building, necessarily. But, I mean, there is a lot of talk about that kind of a dynasty kind of situation, if they could win another one this year, and just be a constant contender. And I think Kirby and the coaching staff have the ability to recruit well enough to be a contender on a yearly basis. And I think Georgia is going to be one of those top teams for a long time. As long as they have this staff, in my opinion, they'll be able to keep the talent coming through. But I wouldn't say they're going to be like Alabama, necessarily, where they're kind of a prohibitive favorite on a year to year basis. Just because I think Alabama themselves aren't going anywhere, really. Nick Saban, as long as he's still there, they're going to be a threat to anyone.”

Rauterkus: Over the last couple years, Georgia seems to have taken that next step offensively. What has been the key to that success?

Steele: “I think the biggest thing was just getting Todd Monken in the building as offensive coordinator, I think he's a really strong play caller with NFL experience. And he's a little more creative than some of the offensive coordinators they've had in the past and willing to play to his players’ strengths, maybe a little more. Especially this year, they've put a lot of trust in Stetson Bennett and I think that's been a wise decision allowing him to spread out more and have more control over the offense as well I think he's able to check at the line and get in the right play a lot more which has been helpful and just you know, the weapons they have with Brock Bowers leading the way and then the backfield with Kenny McIntosh and the receiving corps is deep. There's no one guy who's necessarily a number one but Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and AD Mitchell who has been hurt, but are all very talented players. So they're able to run a lot of different formations and with Bowers and Darnell Washington specifically, they're able to run these two tight end sets and you can use them in so many different ways you can kind of make it a run heavy set out of a single back look under center or you can go empty with those two guys because they are versatile and can split out and play really well at the receiver position. So I think just the versatility of their personnel has been a really big thing for Georgia and it makes the offense kind of appealing to watch because you kind of can attack in a number of different ways.”

Rauterkus: How has Stetson Bennett grown since winning back the starting job last season?

Steele: “He's obviously a huge fan favorite at this point. But weirdly, he always gets a lot of questions about him. I think just because he doesn't have that five-star pedigree even after winning a national championship, there's doubt about his ability to lead this team to another one. Or, even just back to the playoff, but sets in, I think the biggest improvement I've seen from him this season, and even just towards the end of last season is with his decision making. He's been prone to try to force things at times. And that's when you'll see some of his worst performances, last year's SEC championship game being probably the most notable instance of that, where he throws one pick, and then suddenly, he's trying to kind of press and runs into another one. But when he's able to cut down on those turnover-worthy plays, he's a really solid quarterback. And like I said, he's been given more control in the offense and has done a good job with it. He's had a couple of iffy games the last couple of weeks against Kentucky and Georgia Tech, but I'm not sure if that's really anything with him. I still think Stetson will respond and play well as the games get bigger again, and they're obviously set for a postseason run.”

Rauterkus: With the history these two teams have in games like this, what does playing LSU mean for Georgia and Georgia fans?

Steele: “I think that's a good question because LSU doesn't necessarily stand out to me as one of the top rivals for Georgia or anything, but it is a prestigious program in the SEC, I would say and one with a lot of history between the two. I think there's a lot of respect for LSU. I mean, you don't see LSU and think that's a team Georgia is just gonna roll over. They're usually super talented, and super well coached. And there is a lot of history even specifically in the SEC championship game. They've matched up a lot of times and obviously the last time with Joe Burrow. I was a freshman that year, and Joe Burrow was unstoppable and just awesome. I mean, Georgia lost that game and felt like they totally deserved to lose. So I don't think there was even any, like real animosity towards LSU about that game because it was just such a talented bunch with Burrow and Chase and Jefferson, and then they just dominated the whole way through to the national championship. So I would say the Georgia-LSU matchup generally just engenders a lot of excitement among Georgia fans, because you know it's gonna be a big game. And then they both have, you know, two of the top coaches in college football still and a lot of good talent on their roster. So I think there's just a lot of respect for LSU.”

Rauterkus: How do you see this game going and what’s your score prediction?

Steele: “I kind of feel the same way you said you were feeling about I think LSU is going to show up in this game. It's not going to just be a blowout or anything like a coronation for Georgia of any kind like that. I think it's going to be a really tough game. And I think at halftime it's going to be close still, Georgia, I think finds a way to pull away kind of towards the second half. My score is 34 to 20. I think, two scores, but still within the spread. I think Georgia just has a little bit more talent at this point than LSU. But I mean, it's the first year of Brian Kelly's reign, so they still have a lot of time to work and improve that culture. I think LSU will hold their heads high. I don't think they're gonna get embarrassed or anything in the game.”