5-star defensive end Korey Foreman is expected to commit to LSU, according to Rivals’ national recruiting director Mike Farrell. The Tigers are also considered the frontrunners to land 5-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, 5-star safety Sage Ryan, 5-star offensive tackle Tristan Leigh and 4-star receiver Brian Thomas Jr.
Foreman, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the nation for the class of 2021, originally committed to Clemson before decommitting and reopening his recruitment in April. He visited LSU twice this month, most recently for the Mississippi State game this past Saturday.
The Tigers have the 4th-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2021 and 2nd in the Southeastern Conference. Foreman, Smith, Ryan and Leigh would be LSU’s first 5-star prospects should they commit.
Foreman and Smith are ranked No. 1 and No. 5 nationally while Leigh is ranked 15th and Ryan is ranked 32nd. All have been ranked within the top 5 of their respective positions and would solidify LSU among the top recruiting classes.