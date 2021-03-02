LSU beach volleyball star Kristen Nuss said that she is excited to see her teammates return to their home court and compete. It is long overdue. Saturday, March 6, begins a new chapter for the LSU beach volleyball team as they will host a tournament for the first time since COVID-19 ended their promising season last March.
Nuss earned Preseason Player of the Year before playing a single match. Fans also voted for her to be named the Preseason Player of the Year on a Facebook poll with 942 likes. Nuss is a well-known player not just on the LSU campus, but in the sport of beach volleyball as a whole.
“Claire [Coppola] and Kristen can be the best pair in the country,” Head Coach Russell Brock said. “The goal is to have the best team.”
Nuss is a unique player for the LSU team who can play with any other Tiger. She can help enhance the strengths of any and every player. Brock can see Nuss playing with either Claire Coppola or Taryn Kloth this season, and Nuss can help them in different ways.
In 2016, Nuss was a three-sport athlete as a senior in high school. She was a stand-out player for all three sports including basketball, volleyball and soccer. She received achievements only a small select number of athletes received. She earned Gatorade Player of the Year candidate and LHSAA Division I MVP for indoor volleyball.
Nuss helped lead Mount Carmel Academy to win three state championships during her career in high school volleyball. Nuss was named player of the year by the Advocate, Times-Picayune, WGSO, and MaxPreps. She wrapped up her high school career with 1831 digs, 1255 kills, 133 blocks, 102 aces and 54 assists.
Nuss also had a stellar sophomore beach volleyball career in 2018. She held the record with her partner Coppola of 31-8 on court one. The untouchable pair were the first to be named AVCA All-Americans at LSU. Nuss and Coppola earned the AVCA Top Flight Award. This award is not like any other. It comes with hard work and both of these players are willing to give it their all.
The pair had to win at least 75% of their matches that season. Nuss was a part of the preseason CCSA All-Conference team. Nuss and Coppola grasped CCSA Pair of the Week. Nuss’ greatest accomplishment during her sophomore season was earning a spot in the FISU World University Championship. As usual, Nuss and Coppola rose to the challenge, finishing fifth and representing the USA out of 32 international pairs in Munich, Germany.
Once again in Nuss’ junior year, she and Coppola earned CCSA Pair of the year for the second time. They both made history by being the first pair to receive this honor twice. They also won the USAV Collegiate Beach Championship for the second season in a row.
Nuss and Coppola earned a 33-4 record on court one of their junior year. The dynamic duo did not drop a single set from March 29 to April 21.
COVID-19 cut Nuss’ senior year short in 2020. She did not have the season she thought she was going to have. Nuss and Coppola were still able to go 12-2 on court one. They made history even with the shorter season. They were the third NCAA pair to reach the 100-win mark in history. Nuss and Coppola helped lead the team to the No. 1 ranking for the first time in LSU beach volleyball history.
“Everyone is excited to compete again,” Nuss said. “We’re excited to play against another team.”
This season Nuss is excited to earn the title that she was striving for last year when her season was cut short. She wants to win it all for this program. She and the other senior returners came back to experience and support that togetherness. They truly love and care about each other and the team.
Nuss said that it takes everyone on the team to give 100% in order to have a successful program. It does not mean if she wins that the team automatically wins. Nuss is a selfless player that is on fire with her love for beach volleyball. She is an amazing athlete with an amazing history, which is why she is a valuable leader who can help the younger players become better in every aspect.
Nuss can’t be happier with the attitude of the coaches. Nuss and the girls are not satisfied with just being ranked No. 1. They are going to prove to the other teams that they deserve this title.
“Day one in recruiting, they’re constantly saying how this is a family,” Nuss said. “LSU as a whole is one big family.”