In its return to the scene of the crime, LSU’s defense held its own against the No. 5 ranked team in the country in Texas A&M but lack of execution and missed opportunities offensively by the Tigers negated any hopes of an upset in College Station as they fell to the Aggies 20-7.
Coming into its matchup against the Aggies, LSU knew it was going to have to put up points to hang with Texas A&M. What they didn’t know was that it would have only taken 21 points to do so.
The defense of LSU has been highly scrutinized all season. This is understandably so as they have allowed an average of 32 points and 472 yards per game. But tonight, against one of the best teams in college football, the Tigers’ defensive efforts was the sole reason they hung in the game as long as they did.
LSU held Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond to a dismal 11-of-34 passing for 105 yards and no touchdowns. Much of this can be credited to the play of the Tigers’ secondary, who has often been viewed as an area of weakness. They didn’t have any blown coverages or explosive plays.
But the most crucial thing LSU did defensively was stopping the Aggies on third down. Coming into the game, the Aggies ranked first in the FBS in third down efficiency, converting on 62 percent of said downs. Against LSU, Texas A&M converted on just 2-of-16 third downs. This, coming a week after LSU held Arkansas 0-of-10 from third down. Unlucky for LSU, they were also 2-of-16 on third down.
The Tiger defense only gave up one chunk play to running back Isaiah Spiller, which resulted in a 52-yard rushing touchdown. Nonetheless, the defense of LSU had its best outing of the season thus far, giving up only 13 points and 267 yards to a very talented Texas A&M team.
Taking away the pick-six by LSU quarterback TJ Finley, and the Tigers are in high contention for this game.
Offensive opportunities for the Tigers did not come knocking much, but when they did, LSU neglected to capitalize on them. But to be fair, the Tigers were on the receiving end of some highly controversial, momentum swinging calls.
After the LSU defense got a crucial stop on fourth down on its own 6-yard line, it gave the offense an opportunity to put some points on the board and get some momentum.
Despite being the one of the most efficient drives by the Tigers’ offense, they did not have any points to show for it. On the first play, Finely connected to receiver Terrace Marshall for 54 yards, down to the Texas A&M 31-yard line. On the next play, Finley aired a deep ball to the corner of the end zone where it appeared to be hauled in by receiver Kayshon Boutee. But the play was ultimately deemed not a catch. One play later, and a pass attempt by Finely is tipped and intercepted. The Tiger defense would then force another three-and-out, and a bad punt by Texas A&M would give the Tigers great starting field position in plus territory.
“I thought he had it,” coach Ed Orgeron said following the game. “That was a big turn around. Then we throw an interception and that’s a big turn around.”
On its next offensive drive, the Tigers put themselves in another good position to put points up on the board. After driving down to the Texas A&M red zone, LSU was unable to get across the goal line and settled for a field goal attempt. But the trusty leg of kicker Cade York was not so trusty as his 34-yard attempt went wide left.
If it was not for a game-ending drive that resulted in a touchdown, LSU would have been shutout for the first time since Nov. 4 against Alabama.
“We had some spots in the game where we could take over," Orgeron emphasized. "The defense was playing well, we just couldn’t punch it in on offense.”
"I thought we were going to catch on fire on offense and we never did," Orgeron went on to say.
Part of the loss could be credited to lack of luck but most of it was due to lack of execution. Nonetheless, the Tigers are going to have to have a very, very short memory as they host No. 1 ranked Alabama next Saturday.