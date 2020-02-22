LSU Baseball desperately needed a reset. Someone needed to give them an individual performance to pull the plug out of the electric socket and stick it back in before the team started slipping below .500.
Landon Marceaux delivered.
With eight innings pitched, four hits, and no runs, on no walks and six strikeouts, Marceaux breathed life back into the team. LSU defeated Eastern Kentucky in Game 2 of the series, 6-3, behind his outing.
Marceaux’s command of the strike zone with his fastball helped him own counts, and it kept his strike/ball ratio at 61/19. The control of the plate also aided a staple of Marceaux’s game to return: allowing his defense to make plays on induced groundballs and pop-ups. This assisted in limiting his pitch count to 80 on the day.
“I know they’re going to get the job done, more often than not,” Marceaux said of trusting in his fielders behind him. “That’s just having confidence in your defense. I know what type of pitcher I am.”
“That’s Landon Marceaux. I’m not a huge strikeout guy. I can get a punchout when I need it, but just forcing contact on the ground, (I’m) getting outs wherever I can.”
But today, Marceaux’s development of his slider was shown in full force, and it did earn him quite a few strikeouts on the day. The growth was very visible to head coach Paul Mainieri.
“He’s such a different pitcher because he’s developed such an outstanding breaking ball. He was able to go to it whenever he needed it; it was his bread and butter. And he was still throwing 91 mph in the eighth inning,” Mainieri said.
Marceaux got his run support early, with a Zack Mathis leadoff double paving the way for Daniel Cabrera’s two run home run in the first inning. That was all Marceaux would need to plow through the Colonels lineup three times. Cade Beloso hit a three run RBI double down the line in the bottom of the 8th to thwart any potential ninth inning rally from the Colonels and seal the win for his teammate.
“Man, I’m so happy for that kid,” Beloso said of Marceaux fondly. “Everybody in this program loves Landon. and they know what he’s capable of doing, and I think that right there is Landon Marceaux. Just bulldogging, throwing strikes, just complete control of the game. I’m so proud and happy for that kid right there.”
Marceaux gave way to Aaron George in the ninth, who was responsible for all three runs allowed, but was swiftly substituted for Devin Fontenot, who shut the door for good.
Alex Milazzo caught Marceaux this afternoon and certainly did his fair share defensively to help his pitcher. He contributed two strong throws to help pickoff runners, as well keeping Marceaux’s buried breaking balls in front of him that fooled unfortunate Colonel batters.
The catcher’s defense is quickly becoming a talking point among the LSU faithful, but he was even more excited to talk about his pitcher’s amazing performance.
“Landon Marceaux pitched his butt off today, man,” Milazzo said, praising his battery mate. “That dude gave us a chance to win. He came out, he pounds the zone, he made them put the bat on the ball.”
Mainieri had said before the game that Marceaux would be on a 90-pitch cap or a six-inning limit. Those stipulations were amended slightly.
“I obviously didn’t plan on him pitching eight innings, but his pitch count was so low, that we could have thought about sending him back in for the ninth, but I just didn’t want to do that,” Mainieri said.
But Mainieri was well aware of what his Saturday pitcher did for his ballclub. Marceaux stepped on the mound and dominated when his team needed him to do so badly.
“Landon was just absolutely an animal out there. What a competitor. He pitched a phonemenal game for us just when we needed it the most.”