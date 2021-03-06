Are you confused yet?
After last night’s rain delay stopped the game in the top of the seventh inning, Texas and LSU concluded the game this afternoon before the scheduled doubleheader. When the game was postponed, the Longhorns had runners on first and second with no outs in the inning.
The resumption of play led to a three-run inning for Texas, taking an 8-5 lead into the home half of the frame. The Tiger batters all went down on strikes and Game One finally was completed.
After getting a week off between starts, Shelbi Sunseri was in the circle for the Tigers at the start of Game Two. This was a fast paced, low-scoring game for both teams, and the rest Sunseri had greatly benefited the Tigers. Her pitching was dominant and carried through to extra innings.
Sunseri gave up the only run of the game for Texas in the fourth inning on a solo homerun. The only other time the Longhorns were threatening to score came earlier in the game after a fielding error and a single had runners on first and second. During the next at-bat the ball was lined to left, but a fantastic throw to the plate by left fielder Ciara Briggs caught the runner at home prevent a run from scoring.
Briggs Guns Her Down 💪💻: https://t.co/SwloiJsho9 (SECN+) #MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/lwDLOHOPjp— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 6, 2021
Sunseri faced the minimum in four of her eight innings pitched, and during the second inning faced the most she would see all game in an inning, with five runners coming to the plate.
The final line for Sunseri, as she pitched a complete game, was eight IP, four H, one ER, zero BB, seven K's and only 97 pitches.
At the plate however the Tigers struggled to get things working for most of the game. The Longhorns faced the minimum though 5.2 innings, but in her second at bat Danieca Coffey hit a doubled to center, bringing Aliyah Andrews to the plate.
Texas had played Andrews tough so far in the game, moving the infield in to prevent a bunt from happening, one of her most effective weapons in her arsenal to get on base. She had gone 0-2, but in her third at bat was able to hit a single up the middle to bring Coffey in from second and tying the game at one.
In the bottom of the seventh, there was an attempt to end the game early with runners on first and second, but the Tigers failed to advance the runners past that point.
However, the Tigers did get a chance to redeem this in the bottom of the eighth as Taylor Tidwell was hit by a pitch, and Akiya Thymes came in to pitch-run to lead off. The next batter struck out, bringing Aliyah Andrews back in to the batter’s box.
Aliyah hit a single to left, advancing Thymes to third with her speed, but an error by the Texas left fielder allowed them both to advance and Thymes to score the game winning run.
The final play to give the Tigers the victory! #MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/xrhQspxPWy— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 6, 2021
The Tigers pulled out the tight game with a final score of 2-1, finishing the game off in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The final game of the day was a much different affair for the Tigers as they got out to a quick two-run lead after Shelbi Sunseri hit a home run to the left field hill.
Pitchers who rake 🤩 @ShelbiSunseri #NCAASoftball x 🎥 @LSUsoftball pic.twitter.com/tUBsm8LXSb— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) March 7, 2021
This was followed up by a three-run inning with Aliyah Andrews knocking in one run, and Taylor Pleasants picking up the other two on a double.
While this offense was happening, Ali Kilponen and the Tiger defense found themselves with runners in scoring position in both the first and second innings. The difference however was the Longhorns were 0-4 with runner in scoring position (RISP), and did not record a run through the first five innings as the Tigers were able to get out of these jams.
There were three total homeruns for the Tigers with Aliyah Andrews hitting her first over the fence homerun of her career in the fourth, and Cait Calland with a solo shot to the left field grass.
incredible moment for @LSUsoftball senior OF Aliyah Andrews, known most for her contact skills, speed and incredible defense, hitting her first career over-the-fence HR in her 230th collegiate game pic.twitter.com/Gyrlar6OUI— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 7, 2021
"It's so cool for so many reasons" said Head Coach Beth Torina on Andrews' homerun. "It's cool because they had the shift and the ultimate shift beater is hit the ball out of the park, right? It's cool that that'll be the last shift she has to see after she's shown she's capable of doing things like that. It's the most special because she's worked so, so hard to make herself have this power, to make herself more diverse, so that people can't do what they were doing. They can't shift, they can't put everybody on one side of the field."
It's Hit High, It's Hit Hard, It's Hit Deep! 💣@caitcalland47 with her first career dinger! 💻: https://t.co/1auFdLmFrf#MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/M2bbHPoGOo— LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) March 7, 2021
Ali Kilponen went the distance this game as well, with a final line of seven IP, seven H, two runs, one earned, two BB and six K's on 120 pitches. The run support was huge in this game and allowed her to be able to throw the whole game.
No. 7 Texas, who was unbeaten to this point, fell to 10-2 after the back-to-back losses.
No. 13 LSU improved to 13-6 overall. The Tigers will start conference play this upcoming weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee. The three-game series against the Vols will start Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m., and will be broadcasted on SECN+.