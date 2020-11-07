Following the second round of play at the Liz Murphey Tournament, LSU women’s golf team is in seventh place. The Tigers shot a 7-over 295 to place them six strokes behind second place. The women’s squad has one more day of competition and hopes to make a rebound.
“We didn’t play our best today,” LSU women’s golf Head Coach Garrett Runion told lsusports.net. “We did a lot of good things but struggled on the green and couldn’t get any birdie putts to fall. Hopefully it was a bit of a wake-up call for us.”
Although the women’s team fell five spots on the leaderboard, sophomore Ingrid Lindblad climbed the leaderboard to a tie for second place for lowest individual score. Lindblad finished round two with a low score of 2-under 70, leaving her 3-under 141 for the tournament.
Lindblad is on pace to have a monumental year. As of now she is the No. 2 ranked women’s collegiate golfer by Golfweek and a candidate for the Annika Award.
Lindblad led the women’s squad with the lowest score for round two, 2-under, followed by senior Kendall Griffin who carded three birdies and five bogies for a score of 2-over 74. Junior Jessica Bailey, who is tied for 44th posted a score of 3-over 75. Sophomore Latanna Stone, who is coming off a great performance at The Ally tournament, shot a 4-over 76. Freshman Carla Tejeda Mulet finished her second round 5-over 77.
The tournament is not out of reach for LSU, as this fall season has shown a lot can change over the course of one round. LSU’s head coach Garret Runion remains optimistic for the final tournament of the fall season.
“The good news is we have one more day to make up for it, and are going to give it all we have to end the fall semester on a high note.”
The Tigers will tee off at 8:29 a.m. CT from Hole No.10 on Sunday for the final round. Live scoring and updates can be found at: Golfstat.com