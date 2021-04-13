In a 92-hour interval, LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad placed in the top-3 at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and has returned home to Baton Rouge and took the individual title on Wednesday, April 7. To add to that, it was 23 short days ago Lindblad was in the winner circle at the Liz Murphey tournament in Georgia.

“I kind of saw it coming, I play really well in Georgia,” Lindblad said. “I did great at Augusta last week. This course is a little easier than Augusta I thought, so it was fun to win out here.”

Lindblad has found much success this season and has had a dominant control on the spring portion of the schedule. The women’s team competed in their last regular season event of the year. The team won the tournament with a spiteful 22-stroke margin.

“Winning twice as an individual is cool. The team win is cool. The whole team played solid,” Lindblad told The Reveille.

The squad was well represented on the leaderboard. Three tigers placed in the top-10: Lindblad (1), Alden Wallace (T-4th) and Latanna Stone (T-6th). This was a clear example where the home team benefits from playing the course where they practice.

On Wednesday, Lindblad rolled in 14 pars, three birdies and one bogey. She was striking the ball beautifully through the firm conditions of University Club, nearly finding every single green in regulation. Lindblad led the field on par-4 scoring, with an average of 3.87 strokes and a score of 4-under. She also tied for second with 13 birdies on the three rounds.

Junior Alden Wallace on Wednesday shot a 1-over, 73. Her final round consisted of five bogeys and four birdies. Her collective score was 1-under, tying her for fourth. Sophomore Latanna Stone shot an even-par, 72, on her third round, bringing her collective score to even-par, tying for sixth.

Freshman Carla Tejeda Mulet who has had an impressive year shot a 7-over on Wednesday, bringing her total to 3-over, tied for 16th.

Three seniors played in one of their last rounds in the purple and gold: Kendall Griffin, Mary Frances Chauvin and Kiana Oshiro. Griffin tied for 39th with a score of 9-over. Chauvin finished in 74th place with a score of 27-over, and Oshiro, who announced her transfer to Oral Roberts next fall earlier this week, tied for 20th at 5-over.

Next the team will take the momentum to the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama, from April 13-18. SEC’s will have a mix of stroke-play rounds and also match-play rounds.

“Going into SEC’s, I’m excited," Lindblad said. "I know we can make a lot of birdies and that’s what we need for match-play.”