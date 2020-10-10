LSU travels to Columbia to play Mizzou at 11 a.m. after concerns regarding Hurricane Delta. The Bayou Bengals are ranked No. 17 in AP polls after a dominate road win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. LSU looks to repeat that performance against the 0-2 Tigers, despite concerns about seven Mizzou players not participating due to COVID-19 concerns.
Quarter One:
Although Mizzou is missing three wide receivers and is starting a quarterback with one college football start under his belt, the Tigers come out on their opening drive with a 58-yard passing touchdown. The Bayou Bengals defense needs to be more resilient than what was shown in the first four plays of the game, lest a repeat of Mississippi State is bound to repeat itself. LSU’s offense picks up from last week, completing pass after pass to march down the field, ending their opening drive with a 6-yard passing touchdown to Terrace Marshall Jr. On the other side, the LSU defense doesn’t fall for Mizzou’s enigmatic play-calling and stops a key fake-punt attempt, setting up Brennan for another passing touchdown to Marshall Jr. However, the celebration is short-lived as LSU misses tackle after tackle to allow for another Mizzou score to end the quarter.
LSU: 14 Mizzou: 14
Halftime:
Opening the second quarter, LSU’s special team’s unit forces a fumble after the Bayou Bengals were forced to punt. They would utilize the great field position to score another passing touchdown from Myles Brennan, this time to Arik Gilbert for 25 yards. LSU’s defense follows up the energy with a strip sack recovered by LSU, placing them in another good position for this time a field goal. Mizzou attempts to keep the LSU defense on their toes, and it results in another Mizzou touchdown. The Bayou Bengals’ offense would slow to a crawl, resulting in the Mizzou defense capitalizing and their offense later scoring a field goal. LSU ends the half with a sour taste in their mouth, although Brennan has 166 passing yards and three touchdowns, the rushing game has only produced one total yard.
LSU: 24 Mizzou: 24
Quarter Three:
The LSU defense opens the half with another fumble recovery leading to their first rushing touchdown of the game from Tyrion Davis-Price. On the other side, the LSU defense is visibly struggling to contain the run, the deep pass and everything in between. Mizzou would score its second touchdown through the air after another blown coverage by the Bayou Bengals. The LSU offense attempts to bridge the gap again after Brennan throws a 75-yard deep ball to Marshall Jr. for his fourth passing touchdown of the day. That would not stop the dominant Mizzou offense that continues to tear apart the LSU defense with another score by the Tigers. LSU would follow up with a field goal to end the quarter. The defense has given up five total touchdowns and over 300 yards before the end of the third quarter. The game of big cats has now turned into a race of the offenses.
LSU: 41 Mizzou: 38
Final:
LSU loses their second game of the season against the Mizzou Tigers. This is the first time LSU has started the season 1-2 since 1994. Mizzou would start the quarter missing a 56-yard field goal after the Bayou Bengals made a key stop. However, the Tigers defense would come back to block LSU’s field goal attempt and return with another touchdown pass, taking the lead. Brennan would try as he might to lead a late game charge but could not elevate his team to a victory after two goal line stops and two incompletions. He would finish the game with 430 passing yards and four touchdowns, three going to Marshall Jr. who had 235 receiving yards. The LSU defense gave up 585 yards, 406 through the air, and six touchdowns. On the other side, the LSU offensive line struggled greatly protecting their quarterback from the blitzing schemes of Mizzou. The LSU Tigers will face Florida on the road Oct. 17 at 2:30 CT.
LSU: 41 Mizzou: 45