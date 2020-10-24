The Tigers will face the Gamecocks in their return to Death Valley Saturday night at 6 p.m. CT. LSU will have to rely on a new leader at quarterback, true freshman TJ Finley, while Myles Brennan nurses an abdomen injury obtained during the game against Mizzou earlier this month. The Tigers look to even their record out to 2-2 while South Carolina attempts to continue their charge of upsets after a win against Auburn.
Quarter 1:
LSU opens up the first drive of the game without skipping a beat. The rushing game, which hasn't been near as dominant as last season, has returned in full force. TJ Finley would be responsible for the first score of the game after a 1-yard rush between the tackles. However, the defense has yet to prove itself, giving up deep play after deep play resulting in an easy score by the Gamecocks. The Tigers would luckily come back with another score in a field goal by the reliable Cade York, and a glimmer of life from the defense to end the quarter.
LSU: 10 South Carolina: 7
Halftime:
That glimmer of life resulted in a Tigers’ offensive takeover which led to another score by Finely. This time the touchdown coming from the air to Terrace Marshall Jr. The defense came back out giving up more to the Gamecocks’ offense but make it up with back to back sack leading to a South Carolina missed field goal from 54 yards. Back on offense, Finley would begin with a drive that would lead to an interception by the Gamecocks. The Tigers would hold them to a field goal and return with a dominant revival by the offense and another score by Marshall Jr. The defense would return to the field; however, this possession would not result in the usual score by the opposing team. Elias Ricks recorded his first pick six for the Tigers as they begin to push away from South Carolina before the half. The Gamecocks would return to miss another field goal, followed by a short LSU drive to officially end the half.
LSU: 31 South Carolina: 10