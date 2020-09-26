LSU returns to Tiger Stadium as reigning National Champions and must defend that title in the season opener against Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m.

The Tigers are without Derek Stingley who is recovering after an immediate hospitalization earlier this morning. LSU is ranked No. 6 in the country according to AP polls and are expected to beat the Bulldogs by a 14.5 point spread.

Quarter One:

After a lackluster performance by the Tigers’ offense, the defense has only given up three points to the pass-happy Bulldogs. LSU will need to be more dominant on offense and the defense will have to minimize the penalties in this close game in Death Valley.

LSU 0, Mississippi State 3

Halftime:

The LSU defense has come alive in Tiger Stadium with a pick six from graduate transfer Jabril Cox. However, the excitement would be short lived as the Tigers’ defensive backs struggle without Stingley, giving up two touchdowns to the Bulldogs. On the offensive side, Myles Brennan attempts to kickstart the offense with a touchdown pass to freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

LSU 14, Mississippi State 17

Quarter Three:

LSU comes out of the half charging down the field but settle for a field goal after a goal-line stand by Mississippi State. The Tigers’ defense followed suit, holding the Bulldogs at the goal line to force a field goal as the offense retook the lead after a 37-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. The lead would not last long as LSU’s defense continues to struggle against the passing of Mike Leach’s offense. LSU would end the quarter with an interception by Brennan and another march downfield by the Bulldogs.

LSU 24, Mississippi State 27

Final:

LSU loses its first game of the season against Mississippi State, marking the first loss for the team in nearly two years. Stingley was greatly missed as the Tigers’ defense gave up over 600 passing yards and five touchdowns to the air raid of the Bulldogs.

LSU started the quarter cold, giving up another passing touchdown and another punt by the offense. Freshman cornerback Elias Ricks and Marshall Jr. attempted to bring the Tigers’ back into the game with an interception and touchdown, respectively.

However, the late charge would be for naught as the Bulldogs score another touchdown late and walk away from Death Valley with the win. LSU becomes the first defending champion to lose a season opener since Michigan in 1998.

LSU 34, Mississippi State 44