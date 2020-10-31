The Tigers will face the Auburn Tigers on the road Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. CT. This game comes one week after LSU's victory against the South Carolina Gamecocks at home in Tiger Stadium.
Quarter One:
LSU quarterback TJ Finley is on the field first. Within the first minute, Auburn's defense forces back-to-back incompletions over the middle for an opening-drive three-and-out against LSU's offense. Auburn got a pair of first downs into LSU territory but punts after Bo Nix can't pick up a third-and-7 with his legs. Auburn linebacker Zakoby McClain was called for targeting after hitting TJ Finley after he slid to the ground. The play was overturned and McClain is not ejected. Auburn was able to get a pair of third-down conversions and again moved into LSU territory, but had to punt again. After the first quarter, LSU and Auburn remain scoreless.
LSU 0 vs. Auburn: 0
Quarter Two:
At the start of the second quarter, Cade York missed the 54-yard field goal. Eli Stove gets Auburn in the red zone after a 38-yard reception. Officials were reviewing whether Seth Williams lost the ball in the end zone after he made a catch. Bo Nix made a successful toss to Eli Stove for a 9-yard touchdown. With 8:57 remaining in the second quarter, Auburn got a stop on third down and forced the punt. Auburn's Christian Tutt grabs a fumble off the ground and runs it back for a touchdown. Auburn made it down to LSU's 29-yard line with a first-and-10. Auburn gets a touchdown after a 9-yard pass to Ze'Vian Capers. This is the first time LSU has been shutout in the first half in two years. Cade York makes the 50-yard field goal putting LSU on the board for the first time this game.
LSU 3 vs. Auburn: 21
Quarter Three:
Auburn opens up the third quarter with a 75-yard drive followed by a short rushing touchdown by Bo Nix. Auburn's Big Kat Bryant intercepts Finley's pass putting Auburn in LSU's red zone. Auburn's Tank Bigsby carries from 2 yards for the touchdown. The play was under review but was ruled a touchdown. LSU switches quarterbacks. Max Johnson replaces TJ Finley. Auburn's Cartavious Bigsby gets a touchdown after a long drive.
LSU 3 vs. Auburn 42
Quarter Four:
Auburn opens up the fourth quarter with another touchdown. Auburn's Anders Carlson misses the extra point. Auburn's quarterback Grant Loy enters the game. LSU gets a touchdown after Max Johnson throws a 43-yard pass. The 2-point conversion is good. Auburn recovered the onside kick and then punted after a first down. LSU loses to Auburn.
Final score:
LSU 11 vs. Auburn 48
