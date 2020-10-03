LSU is set to play its first away game of the season as it takes on Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. in Nashville. LSU is ranked No. 20 in the country after a 44-34 loss against Mississippi State last weekend in Tiger Stadium.

Quarter One:

Myles Brennan and the offense come marching down the field and end with a 28-yard passing touchdown to senior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. Brennan is looking more comfortable in the pocket and has passed for over 100 yards just in the first quarter. With the return of Derek Stingley Jr. to the lineup, the defense has locked down the Commodores so far.

LSU: 7 Vanderbilt: 0

Halftime:

The Tigers begin the second quarter with the same energy as before on offense; marching down field and ending with another passing touchdown from Brennan to Terrace Marshall Jr. However, Brennan made a costly turnover and threw an interception to an awaiting Vanderbilt safety. The Commodores’ offense would follow it up with a touchdown from their duo of true freshman quarterbacks. After the score, Brennan got revenge by throwing a 51-yard dime to Marshall Jr., making it his third passing touchdown of the half. The Commodores would attempt to end the half with another late score but would not get the attempted field goal. So far, Vanderbilt has shied away from attacking Stingley Jr. and instead has resorted to posting over 100 rushing yards against the Tigers' defensive line.

LSU: 21 Vanderbilt: 7

Quarter Three:

Coming out the half, the Tigers’ get a field goal after multiple drops from the wide receiver core, which has become a trend throughout the game. On the other side of the ball, LSU’s defense begins to apply pressure to the Commodores’ quarterback to force another punt, setting up the offense for another field goal by the reliable Cade York. The Tigers would end the quarter with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kirklin, marking the fourth touchdown from Brennan of the night.

LSU: 34 Vanderbilt: 7

Final:

LSU gets their first win of the season in Nashville, TN against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt opened the quarter with a push down field but was stopped short of the endzone after an interception by junior safety Todd Harris Jr. The pick opened an opportunity for the Tigers to march down the field again, leading to a 12-yard touchdown run by John Emery Jr. Vanderbilt attempted to find their offensive rhythm but LSU’s defense continued to pressure the Commodores, resulting in another interception. This time from freshman cornerback Elias Ricks, recording his second of the season. The Tigers’ offense preformed far better than last week with Brennan recording over 300 passing yards and four touchdowns and Emery Jr. having over 100 rushing yards and a touchdown. LSU’s defense also had a solid night, recording two interceptions and multiple sacks and pressures. The Tigers will face Mizzou at home next week at 8:00 p.m. CT.