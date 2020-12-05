LSU will face off against the Crimson Tide at home for their third home game of the season. Alabama is the No. 1 ranked team in the country and is seeking revenge for the outcome of last year's game.
Myles Brennan continues to be sidelined for his abdomen injury and the Tigers lose their top receiver, Terrace Marshall Jr. after he opted out earlier this week.
To stop Alabama, the LSU squad will have to limit their offensive production from potential first round draft picks, Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith. The Tiger's offense will also have to put up more than seven points and be able to capitalize on hopeful stops by the defense.
The Tigers have yet to lose two games in a row under Head Coach Ed Orgeron coming into the matchup, however, LSU has lost the previous four games at home to the Crimson Tide, their last win being in 2010. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.
Quarter One:
Alabama opened the game with an immediate charge down field, scoring their first touchdown of the night within three minutes. LSU attempted to match their intensity, methodically driving down field but were stopped short after a failed fourth down conversion. The Crimson Tide returned with the ball and scored within three plays. LSU's offense looks to have learned nothing from the previous game against Texas A&M, unable to get any ounce of productivity after the opening drive. The Tigers defense returns to its previous state earlier this season, giving up a third touchdown in the first quarter.
LSU: 0 Alabama: 21
Halftime:
The Tigers open the quarter with a bail out score after freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte dropped the ball at the one-yard line. The score was not reviewed, thus, TJ Finley scored his first passing touchdown of the night. The Crimson Tide returned with the ball and continued to put nails into the LSU defense's coffin after another passing touchdown from Jones to Smith. Back on offense, the Tigers get "helped" after a targeting call by an Alabama defender, luckily, Jaray Jenkins walked off the field on his own. A play later, John Emery Jr. took it to the house for a 54-yard rushing touchdown. Alabama continues the trend after another score by Smith, following the play Derek Stingley Jr. was helped off the field. The LSU secondary is still being picked on, this time by a Heisman candidate. The Tigers did hold off the onslaught of touchdowns by the Crimson Tide, forcing them to a field goal toward the end of the half. The Tigers offense returned to the field, only to leave early after a missed pass interference penalty. Alabama scored another touchdown to end the half. Smith had over 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
LSU: 14 Alabama: 45
Quarter Three:
LSU and Alabama opened the half trading punts, neither gaining much ground early. The Tigers defense would catch a break after a fumble recovery, but four plays later on offense would do the same. The Crimson Tide's fumble recovery, inevitably, led to a third rushing touchdown by the dominant Harris. Back on offense, LSU walked down field and finished the quarter with a 52-yard field goal by Cade York.
LSU: 17 Alabama: 52
Final:
LSU (3-5) takes another loss on their record after a crushing defeat by the Crimson Tide (9-0) and their Heisman candidate, Mac Jones. Both teams started the quarter with their backups in, Bryce Young in for Alabama and Max Johnson in for the Tigers. Finley finished the game well under center controlling the game against the best in the nation, but his passing percentage is much to be desired, still barely making it above the 50% completion mark. Johnson, Emery Jr. and Boutte all had standout performances, considering who they were matched up against. The elephant in the room, however, was the Tigers defense, who gave up nearly 400 yards passing, 150 yards rushing and seven total touchdowns from the dominant Crimson Tide. LSU will look to regroup and attempt to redeem themselves against the Florida Gators on the road Dec. 12.
LSU: 17 Alabama: 55
After a delay and a restructuring of the schedule, The Tigers (3-4) are set to match up Saturday against Alabama (8-0), the No. 1 team in the nation, at Tiger Stadium.
How to watch, listen and stream:
Kick-off: 7 p.m. CT on Sat., Dec. 5
TV: CBS
Online live streaming broadcast: CBSSports.com, CBS All-Access
Radio: WDGL Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge
Score updates and notifications: Download The Reveille app for quarterly updates and breaking news during the game.
Guidelines for attending in-person:
General rules and guidelines:
Tiger Stadium will operate at 25% capacity on game days.
Fans are required to wear masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, except when eating or drinking.
Tailgating is prohibited on campus.
Social distancing will be mandated.
Parking:
All parking spots on campus will require a parking permit, including free lots.
View the updated parking map here.
Health and safety guidelines:
Fans are asked to complete a COVID-19 screening through the LSU Sports Mobile App prior to entering campus. The screening will be made available Saturday at midnight.