Like many cities and states often do for their sports teams, the Louisiana State Capitol will honor LSU women's basketball this weekend as first reported by the Advocate.
The display comes ahead of LSU's matchup with No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, and celebrates LSU's undefeated record. According to spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives June Peay, the request was made by Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
Peay told the Advocate that the top of the Capitol will be lit up in purple and gold to cheer on the Tigers this weekend.
LSU's matchup with South Carolina is scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. The game will be streaming live on ESPN.