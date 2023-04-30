The 2023 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, as six LSU players were taken over the course of the draft.

For the first time since 2018, no LSU players were taken in the first round, as BJ Ojulari was the highest drafted player. Ojulari was drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals, the only LSU player drafted in the first two days of the draft.

Other than Ojulari, Anthony Bradford, Jay Ward, Jaquelin Roy, Kayshon Boutte and Jarrick-Bernard Converse were the Tigers drafted.

Ward and Roy were the only ones to be drafted by the same team, as the pair will join the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings have been no stranger to drafting LSU players in recent years. They drafted former LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram in last year’s draft, and former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft.

Roy and Ward will reunite with former LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones in Minnesota. Jones was the LSU defensive coordinator during the 2021 season and currently serves as the Vikings’ defensive backs coach.

After Ojulari was taken in the second round, Bradford was the next LSU player to be drafted.

He was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth round of the draft. Notably, the Seahawks drafted former LSU offensive lineman Damien Lewis in the 2020 draft. Bradford and Lewis both play guard and will have a chance to play together in Seattle.

Despite battling injuries through much of his college career, Bradford was a player who always looked to have NFL potential. He had his most productive season in 2022, where he started a career-high 12 games.

In the sixth round came one of the stories of the draft for LSU players. After once being projected as a first-round pick, Kayshon Boutte fell to the sixth round, being drafted by the New England Patriots.

After an injury cut his 2021 season short, Boutte had an underwhelming 2022 season, finishing the season with 538 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 48 catches.

His lack of production mixed with a poor showing at the NFL combine and lingering injury concerns saw him drop further down the board as the draft inched closer.

The final LSU player drafted was Jarrick Bernard-Converse who was drafted in the sixth round by the New York Jets. After not being invited to the NFL combine, Bernard-Converse impressed scouts at LSU Pro Day, running a time of 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash and jumping 42 inches in the vertical jump.

Following the six LSU players drafted, six more signed as undrafted free agents. Ali Gaye, Mekhi Garner, Colby Richardson, Mike Jones Jr., Micah Baskerville and Jaray Jenkins made up the list of signed players.

The complete list

BJ Ojulari- Second round, Arizona Cardinals

Anthony Bradford- Fourth round, Seattle Seahawks

Jay Ward- Fourth round, Minnesota Vikings

Jaquelin Roy- Fifth round, Minnesota Vikings

Kayshon Boutte- Sixth round, New England Patriots

Jarrick Bernard-Converse- Sixth round, New York Jets

Ali Gaye- Undrafted, Houston Texans

Mike Jones Jr.- Undrafted, Atlanta Falcons

Jaray Jenkins- Undrafted, Jacksonville Jaguars

Micah Baskerville- Undrafted, Chicago Bears

Colby Richardson- Undrafted, Carolina Panthers

Mekhi Garner- Undrafted, Philadelphia Eagles