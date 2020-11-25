The LSU-Texas A&M series dates all the way back to 1899, where the Aggies obliterated the Tigers 52-0 in College Station.
Following their first meeting in 1899, the former Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association schools clashed as conference opponents, playing a five-game stretch from 1906 to 1914.
Aside from that five-game stretch, the two schools often squared off as non-conference opponents, including a pair of notable bowl games.
In 1944, the two programs met in the regular season, where Texas A&M left Tiger Stadium victorious, winning 28-13. Following the conclusion of the 1944 regular season, the two met again in Miami. LSU got its revenge in the Orange Bowl, defeating the Aggies 19-14.
Speed up to 2011, and the two schools faced off in the Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas. This was the only meeting between the two during the Aggies' tenure in the Big 12 conference. The Tigers won handily, 41-24.
Texas A&M joined the SEC the following year, resuming the series between the two schools.
In their time as divisional rivalries in the SEC, the series has featured notable events on and off the field.
In their first meeting as SEC rivals at Kyle Allen Field in 2012, Texas A&M's offense was commanded by former Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel. But LSU’s defense was able to completely shut down Manziel, giving him his worst performance of the season. In the Aggies’ 24-19 loss to LSU, Manziel threw a trio of interceptions and failed to find the endzone.
Manziel got a second shot at LSU in Death Valley the following year. Any hope that Manziel had of hoisting the Heisman Trophy for the second year in a row was put to rest. In a 34-10 loss to LSU, Manziel threw for 224 yards and a touchdown but only completed 16 of his 41 passing attempts.
On Thanksgiving day in 2014, LSU came out of College Station with a 23-17 victory.
In 2015, things started getting interesting.
Speculation lied within the Tigers’ program as uncertainty with then-LSU head coach Les Miles filled the air. Rumors spread throughout the program that Miles would be parting ways with LSU following the conclusion of the game.
On what at the time was thought to be his final game as head coach of the Tigers, Miles was greeted with a standing ovation from the Tiger faithful. The two-time SEC Champion and National Title-winning coach was carried off the field by his players after securing a 19-7 win over Texas A&M. Miles ultimately retained his job until the following year after a loss to Auburn. Ed Orgeron, who at the time was the defensive line coach, was deemed the interim head coach.
The 2016 matchup was the Derrius Guice show.
With former LSU running back Leonard Fournette out due to injury, it opened the door for the next man up: Guice. The Baton Rouge native rushed for a school-record 285 yards and four touchdowns to lift LSU over the Aggies, 54-39. After its troll over the Aggies, players and fans started buying into the program coach Orgeron was running. Chants of “Keep coach O” echoed in the locker room. 48 hours later, former athletic director Joe Alleva deemed the Louisiana native the full-time coach.
In 2017, just one year later, the Aggies faced a very similar situation as the Tigers did the year prior. Coming into the final game of the regular season, questions swirled about the future of Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin. A 45-21 loss to LSU was the breaking point for Sumlin, as he was relieved of his duties less than 24 hours after. In his place, the Texas A&M hired then-Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher. Coincidentally, Fisher was a top candidate for the LSU opening the year before, but he turned it down to continue his tenure in the Sunshine state.
The LSU-Texas A&M game in 2018 was one for the ages both teams will remember for years to come. The epic, controversial game sparked a whirled of emotions for all involved. But, if you’re a Tiger fan, those memories aren’t so memorable.
This year's game pitted two head coaches, LSU’s Orgeron and A&M’s Fisher, who were both new hires for its respected programs against each other.
Closing its regular season out, LSU went into College Station ranked No. 7 in the country, vying for a New Year's Six bowl. On Thanksgiving, the two teams put up a feast of points.
The seven overtime game was one the Tigers lost, 74-72. But it was one LSU felt like they should have won on three or four different occasions.
In the final minute of regulation, safety Grant Delpit appeared to intercept a pass from Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond, sealing the deal for LSU. In fact, following the apparent interception, coach Orgeron was on the receiving end of a Gatorade bath. But the interception was overturned by video replay.
With the final three seconds ticking off the clock, Mond spiked the ball, but one second was put back on the clock. One play later, Mond connected with wide receiver Quartney Davis for a 19-yard touchdown, sending the game into overtime. Seven overtimes and many controversial calls later, the Aggies came out on top.
The highest-scoring game in Division I history ended in a brawl between an Aggie-credentialed member and LSU's director of player personnel and former Tigers running back Kevin Faulk.
Following its first defeat of LSU since joining the SEC, Aggie fans made sure to make note of the devastating loss. In memory of the victory, Texas A&M sported cups with 74-72 on them.
From then, what once was thought of as a non-existent rivalry sparked into a war field.
Less than four months later, LSU brought in a new athletic director: Scott Woodward. Woodward, who was the athletic director at Texas A&M, abruptly took the opening at LSU following the firing of Alleva.
Following the monumental loss, LSU came into the 2019 meeting with a bad taste in its mouth. If they were looking for any sort of revenge, they definitely got it. The top-ranked Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, demolished Texas A&M, 50-7.
In his final game sporting the purple and gold, Burrow put on an absolute clinic in Death Valley. The Ohio native threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns to give the Tigers their first unbeaten regular season since 2011. LSU then went on to win a national championship.
Now the tables have turned, and the No. 5 ranked Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves in contention to make a championship run of its own. On the other hand, the unranked Tigers are trying to continue its momentum from last week's victory over Arkansas.