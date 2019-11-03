Not much changed at the top of the AP poll and Coaches poll after four of the top five teams had bye weeks.
LSU (8-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) remained at No. 1 over No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC), and the two teams remained flipped in the Coaches poll with Alabama at No. 1.
Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten), Clemson (9-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Penn State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) rounded out the top five in the AP poll. Only Clemson played this past weekend, and the Tigers smashed FCS opponent Wofford 59-14.
It's the last few days of relevance for both the AP and Coaches poll, as the College Football Playoff poll is released on Tuesday. The selection committee will meet after each remaining weekend of college football to rank the top teams, and their final decision on the top four teams in the playoff will be revealed on Sunday, Dec. 8.
AP top 10
- LSU
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Orgeon
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida