The long-awaited announcement of who would receive the honor of wearing jersey No. 7 after Ja’Marr Chase vacated the number with his opt-out and the coveted jersey No. 18 has finally arrived.

LSU announced Friday afternoon that senior safety JaCoby Stevens will wear No. 7, and junior running back Chris Curry and junior linebacker Damone Clark will each wear No. 18.

Stevens follows another great LSU safety in wearing No. 7, with last year’s honoree being All-American Grant Delpit. The senior safety has been a leader on-and-off the field all preseason.

This is the third time in four years LSU has awarded No. 18 to both an offensive and a defensive player. 2017 honorees were defensive lineman Christian LaCouture and fullback John David Moore, and 2019 saw center Lloyd Cushenberry III and defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson wear the revered jersey. 2018's No. 18, tight end Foster Moreau, was the sole owner that season.

LSU will begin their season Sept. 26 at home against Mississippi State with kickoff slated for 2:30 CT.